Actor Séamus Moran speaks about recruiting actors and crew for his film Scewbald Pony which will be filmed in Tralee next month.
Application to be made for coastal protection study for North Kerry area
An application for a study on coastal protection works in North Kerry will be made in the coming weeks. Kerry County Council will be submitting...
Sinn Fein councillors hit out at retention rates of Government schemes aimed at unemployed
A Sinn Fein councillor has hit out at what she described as the level of deception that went on with certain Government schemes aimed...
Kerry family featured on viral bat video to appear on Late Late Show
It's been a surreal week for one Kerry family whose video of their efforts to get a bat out of their kitchen went viral. Tadgh...
Scewbald Pony – September 8th, 2017
Actor Séamus Moran speaks about recruiting actors and crew for his film Scewbald Pony which will be filmed in Tralee next month. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_scewbald.mp3
How to make money off the internet – September 8th, 2017
On foot of ‘Batdad’ Jerry spoke to Adrian Weckler Technology editor with the Irish Independent about how to make money off the internet http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_batdad.mp3
Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh: Acht Teanga do Tuaisceart na hÉireann
Labhraíonn Marian Ní Fhlaithearta le Feidhmeannach Cumarsáide & Cosaint Teanga & Ionadaíocht ó Thuaidh le Conradh na Gaeilge, Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh mar gheall ar...