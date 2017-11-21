Scaremongering Won’t Keep People Safe from Crime – November 21st, 2017

Sinn Féin Cllr and solicitor, Pa Daly, says he disagrees with Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice’s view that elderly people in rural areas should be allowed to arm themselves with tasers and pepper sprays.
Kerry County Council has authorised the borrowing of €1 million euro for the provision and development of burial grounds in the county. The loan will...
Almost a thousand teenagers from schools all over Kerry attended the Axa Road Safety Road Show at the INEC in Killarney earlier today. The event...
26 patients were on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation, which recorded 448 patients on trolleys...
Danny Brosnan from Rathmore is self-employed. He’s been telling Jerry how costly car insurance is and how it’s a major consideration when you’re running...
The inaugural Killarney Economic Conference will be held on January 12th and 13th next. Organiser Dr William Sheehan spoke to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_willconf.mp3
Sinn Féin Cllr and solicitor, Pa Daly, says he disagrees with Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice’s view that elderly people in rural areas should be allowed...