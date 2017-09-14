‘Saving Roger Casement’ – Tralee Lecture this Friday

A lecture entitled ‘Saving Roger Casement’ will be delivered by Professor Robert Schmull (Smule), Notre Dame University, USA at the Meadowlands Hotel Tralee this Friday Sept 15th @ 8pm. Official opening by Dr. Tim Horgan.
