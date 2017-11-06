People from Kerry and West Cork forced to travel to Belfast for sight-restoring operations
People from Kerry and West Cork, some of whom have been awaiting cataract operations for years, are travelling to Belfast for surgery. Jerry Harrington from...
Chairman of Kerry IFA says EU will have to provide financial incentives to reduce...
The Chairman of the IFA in Kerry says the EU will have to provide financial incentives in order for farmers to reduce carbon emissions...
12 patients on trolleys at UHK
There are 12 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. There's a total of...
Saturday Supplement – November 4th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_04_ss.mp3
Kerrywide – November 5th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_05_kw.mp3
Dancehalls of Kerry – November 4th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_04_dk.mp3