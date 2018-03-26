Saturday Supplement – March 24th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this weeks Saturday Supplement, Joe McGill talks to the Kerry County Council Filmmaker and Writer in Residence. We will hear about “The Purest Win” which is the title of a new anthology of short stories and poems compiled in aid of the Kerry Cancer Support Group. We’ll also visit a Mural which depicts Tralee in the late 1800s; part of a historical rejuvenation of Tralee Town Centre and much much more!

