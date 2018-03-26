On this weeks Saturday Supplement, Joe McGill talks to the Kerry County Council Filmmaker and Writer in Residence. We will hear about “The Purest Win” which is the title of a new anthology of short stories and poems compiled in aid of the Kerry Cancer Support Group. We’ll also visit a Mural which depicts Tralee in the late 1800s; part of a historical rejuvenation of Tralee Town Centre and much much more!
Tributes paid to young man killed in Kerry road crash
Tributes have been paid to the young man who died following a crash on the Tralee to Fenit Road over the weekend. 23-year-old Luke Gleasure...
27 patients on trolleys at UHK
27 patients are on trolleys today at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation which says 473 people are waiting...
Planning process for South Kerry Greenway due to begin this week
The planning process for the South Kerry Greenway is due to begin this week with the request for a pre-application meeting with An Bord...
Saturday Supplement – March 24th, 2018
Kerrywide – March 25th, 2018
Horizons – March 25th, 2018
