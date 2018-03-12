On this weeks Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill we’re talking about the Cahersiveen community centre; it’s history and future, a special tourism networking event that took place in South Kerry a few weeks ago. We also have our Kerry County Council ‘Creative Kingdom’ slot letting you know about some of the events that are taking place in the county this month, and because it’s Mother’s day this weekend; Joe talks to his Mother!
Urgent appeal made as to whereabouts of Tralee teenager missing since last night
An urgent appeal has been made for information as to the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl from Tralee reported missing since last night. Chelsea Lyons...
23 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry
For the first time ever the number of people waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country is over 700. According to the INMO, a...
Kerry ETB seeking to buy IT Tralee south campus
Kerry Education and Training Board is planning to purchase the south campus of IT Tralee. Established in July 2013, Kerry ETB recently launched its five-year...
Saturday Supplement – March 10th, 2018
High Insurance Costs for Businesses – March 9th, 2018
Listowel businessman, Liam Flaherty, spoke to Jerry about the meeting organised by the Business Insurance Reform Group in Killarney last night. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_insurance.mp3
Call from the Dáil – March 9th, 2018
Michael O’Regan is away this week so John Downing of the Irish Independent looks at the week that was in politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_call.mp3