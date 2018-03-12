Saturday Supplement – March 10th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this weeks Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill we’re talking about the Cahersiveen community centre; it’s history and future, a special tourism networking event that took place in South Kerry a few weeks ago. We also have our Kerry County Council ‘Creative Kingdom’ slot letting you know about some of the events that are taking place in the county this month, and because it’s Mother’s day this weekend; Joe talks to his Mother!

