Saturday Supplement – January 13th, 2018

On the Saturday Supplement this week, Joe McGill discusses the founder of the Kerry Drama Festival in 1943, founder of the Hibernian Players, innovative thinker and director/producer, Josephine Albericci. Josephine was a forward thinking lady when it came to theatre, the amateur drama movement and the potential drama had as a cultural tourism product during the 1940s. There will also be the Kerry County Council Creative Kingdom slot where we look at some exciting festivals happening in Kerry in the next few weeks.