Saturday Supplement – August 12th, 2017

In this programme Joe McGill is going to examine what it is like to come to Kerry from another country and live here. He talks about the Tralee International Resource Centre and a book which tells the remarkable and inspiring true-life stories of 15 international people who have made Kerry their home called ‘Behind the Face’. He also talks about the horse fair in Puck fair. There is also the Kerry County Council Creative Kingdom slot Creative Ireland projects taking place here in the county.