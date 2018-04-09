Saturday Supplement – April 7th, 2018

On this weeks show Joe McGill talks about Cilliní. These were historical unconsecrated burial places in Ireland for children unbaptised at the time of death. Suicides, shipwrecked sailors, strangers, were also buried there. Joe will visit a Cillín in Dromid where the locals meet on Good Friday every year to say prayers and pay their respects to those buried there. There’s a special piece on Christy Brown and his connection to Ballyheigue and we look at the story behind Reilig Cnoc a’Cairn in Dingle and much much more