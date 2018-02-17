Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny Premier B

Castleisland B 0-3 Classic Fc

FAI Youth Cup 4th Round , Last 16 (extra time & pens if needed)

12-00 St Brendans Park v Conn Rangers , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch .

Munster Junior Cup 5th Round , Last 16 (extra time & pens if needed)

2-00 Waterford Crystal v Killarney Celtic , Venue Waterford .

Denny Division 2A

7-30 Killorglin Fc B v Ballymac Celtic , Venue Killorglin All Weather Pitch .

The Cup games due to take place at Listowel Celtic, Inter Kenmare and Dingle Bay Rovers in the John Murphy 12’s Cup, Tom Hayes 14’s Cup and Tucker Kelly 16’s Cups are off today.

Daly’s Supervalu 13’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic B 1-6 Listowel Celtic A

Listowel Celtic A extend their unbeaten run to 8 games and extend their lead at the top of the 13 Division table.