Inter Kenmare are the JK Sports 12 Premier Champions following their 1-1 draw with Listowel Celtic in Kenmare.

Chloe Cremin got that all important goal for Inter.

Denny Premier A

Killarney Athletic 2-0 Listowel Celtic

Dingle Bay Rovers 5-2 Killarney Celtic

Denny Division 2

Castlemaine Utd B 5-1 Tralee Bay