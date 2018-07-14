Saturday Local GAA Round-Up

County Senior Football Leauge

Div 1

Dr Crokes 3-18 An Ghaeltacht 0-11

The Annual Eddie Hayes Memorial Ground U-13 Hurling Tournament was held in the sportsfield in Dromakee, Kilflynn today. 8 teams participated, Lixnaw, Crotta , Abbeydorney, Kenmare, Ballyheigue, Ballyduff, St.Brendans Ardfert and Causeway.

Ballyduff retained the Eddie Hayes Memorial U-13 Ground Hurling Tournament title for 5th time in a row with a 2-03 to 1-05 victory over a gallant St. Brendan’s side, Mundy Hayes ( Sponsor) presented the Eddie Hayes Memorial Cuo to victorious Ballyduff captain Ray McGrath who also received the player of the tournament award with Abbeydorney winning the Shield title with a victory over a gallant Causeway side in the final on a 3-00 to 2-02 score line. Abbeydorney victorious, captain Damien Hogan received the Shield from Munday Hayes.