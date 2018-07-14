Saturday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Credit Union County Senior Hurling League
Division 1 semi-final
Kilmoyley 0-23 Ballyduff 2-17
County Senior Football League
Div 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-15 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10
Killarney Legion 0-17 Spa Killarney 2-8
St Mary’s 2-17 Beaufort 1-12
Div 2
Glenflesk 2-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-10
Ballymacelligott 3-14 Ardfert 0-8
Div 4
Firies 0-15 Gneeveguilla 1-12
Junior Football League
Group 3
Ballydonoghue W/O Castleisland Desmonds
County Senior Football League
Games at 7.30 unless stated
Dr Crokes 3-18 An Ghaeltacht 0-11
Templenoe V Dingle
John Mitchel’s V Rathmore
Div 2
Kenmare V Na Gaeil
Austin Stacks V Listowel Emmets
Kilcummin V Castleisland Desmonds
Dromid Pearses V Currow
Div 3
Waterville Frank Caseys V Lispole 5:30
Annascaul V Brosna 6:00
Finuge V Dr Crokes
Ballydonoghue V Listry
Laune Rangers V Keel
St Senan’s V St Patrick’s Blennerville
Div 4
Ballylongford V Castlegregory 6:30
Skelligs Rangers V Reenard
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Tarbert
Beale V Fossa
Div 5 Shield Semi-Final
Venue: Lispole
Dingle V Austin Stacks
Div 5 Play-offs
Churchill V Ballyduff
Asdee V Valentia
Duagh V Moyvane