Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League
Div 1
Dr Crokes 1-15 Rathmore 2-9
North Kerry U12 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1
Ballyduff A 4-9 Duagh A 5-6
Ballyduff B 5-15 Duagh B 4-1
County Under 16 Hurling Championship:
CUP Semi-Finals
Ballyduff 2 – 9 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2 – 7
Abbeydorney 4 – 8 Ballyheigue 1 – 11
PLATE Semi-Final
Lixnaw 1 – 11 Crotta 1 – 7
County Senior Football League
Div 1
Templenoe V An Ghaeltacht 6:00
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Killarney Legion 6:00
Beaufort V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 7:00
Spa Killarney V John Mitchel’s 7:00
Dingle V St Mary’s 7:30
Div 2 @ 7
Na Gaeil V Austin Stacks
Kilcummin V Ballymacelligott
Milltown/Castlemaine V Dromid Pearses
Div 3 @ 7
Brosna V Ballydonoghue
Div 4 @ 7
Fossa V Firies
Tarbert V Beale
Cromane V Castlegregory
Munster Chimney Solutions Tralee Town Board Minor Football League Div 2 Final
Ardfert v Kerins O’Rahillys at 7 in Caherslee