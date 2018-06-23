Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League

Div 1

Templenoe 0-13 Beaufort 1-8

County Minor Football Championship

Preliminary Round

Feale Rangers 4-14 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-9

County Junior Football League

Group 2 Glenbeigh-Glencar 4-11 Kilcummin 1-17

Group 4 Dingle 1-15 Listowel Emmets 2-11

Group 5 Listry 3-16 Dr Crokes 0-11

Group 6 Clounmacon 1-15 Beale 4-5

Group 6 Moyvane 4-15 Firies 4-9

Group 7 Ballymacelligott 4-17 Scartaglin 0-10

Group 7 Churchill 5-11 Brosna 1-8

Group 8, Cordal 7-10 Knocknagoshel 4-10





The Rose Hotel Ladies U12 Football

Div 3 Cup Final

Fossa 0-6 Scartaglen 1-12

Div 4 Cup Final

John Mitchels 5-8 Moyvane 1-7



County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Ballyduff 0 – 17 St. Brendan’s 0 – 17

Causeway 3 – 18 Crotta 1 – 12

Lixnaw v Abbeydorney – game postponed until Sunday @ 6

North Kerry Under 11 Hurling League

Kilmoyley 10 – 4 St. Brendan’s 8 – 1

Ballyheigue 8 – 9 Causeway 2 – 2

Caoimhe Guerin Crowley of Rathmore will represent Kerry at the National Feile skills competition at Abbotstown Dublin today.

She won the Kerry title in May when she came out on top against 20 other girls from clubs throughout the County.

She will be up against stiff opposition in Dublin as every county in the country will be represented in the competition.