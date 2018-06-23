Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League
Div 1
Templenoe 0-13 Beaufort 1-8
County Minor Football Championship
Preliminary Round
Feale Rangers 4-14 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-9
County Junior Football League
Group 2 Glenbeigh-Glencar 4-11 Kilcummin 1-17
Group 4 Dingle 1-15 Listowel Emmets 2-11
Group 5 Listry 3-16 Dr Crokes 0-11
Group 6 Clounmacon 1-15 Beale 4-5
Group 6 Moyvane 4-15 Firies 4-9
Group 7 Ballymacelligott 4-17 Scartaglin 0-10
Group 7 Churchill 5-11 Brosna 1-8
Group 8, Cordal 7-10 Knocknagoshel 4-10
The Rose Hotel Ladies U12 Football
Div 3 Cup Final
Fossa 0-6 Scartaglen 1-12
Div 4 Cup Final
John Mitchels 5-8 Moyvane 1-7
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff 0 – 17 St. Brendan’s 0 – 17
Causeway 3 – 18 Crotta 1 – 12
Lixnaw v Abbeydorney – game postponed until Sunday @ 6
North Kerry Under 11 Hurling League
Kilmoyley 10 – 4 St. Brendan’s 8 – 1
Ballyheigue 8 – 9 Causeway 2 – 2
Caoimhe Guerin Crowley of Rathmore will represent Kerry at the National Feile skills competition at Abbotstown Dublin today.
She won the Kerry title in May when she came out on top against 20 other girls from clubs throughout the County.
She will be up against stiff opposition in Dublin as every county in the country will be represented in the competition.