Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

U-17 Club Nine-A-Side Football
Division 1
Final
Laune Rangers 3.11 Firies 1.08
3/4 Place
Gneeveguilla 1.07 Austin Stacks 0.08
Semi Finals
Laune Rangers 0.12 Gneeveguilla 2.05
Firies 2.13 Austin Stacks 2.09
Division 2
Final
Milltown Castlemaine 5.06 Kerins O’Rahillys 5.05
3/4 Place
Churchill 1.04 Na Gaeil 2.11
Semi Finals
Milltown Castlemaine 3.12 Na Gaeil 3.12 (Milltown Castlemaine qualified on free kicks after 2 periods of extra time) Churchill 3.08 Kerins O’Rahillys 4.10
Division 4
Final
Finuge 6.09 Spa 1.04
3/4 Place
Ballymacelligott 5.10 Castleisland Desmonds 7.04 (Draw)
Semi Finals
Ballymacelligott 3.02 Spa 5.05
Finuge 4.04 Castleisland Desmonds 1.02
Division 3
Venue: Centre of Excellence Currans
Semi Finals at 4
Knock/Brosna/Duagh V St Michaels Foilmore
Keel/Listry V St Pats Blennerville
Final and 3rd Place playoff at 4.45
County Junior Football League
Group 1: Gneeveguilla 3-15 Beaufort 1-6
Group 1: Killarney Legion 0-11 Glenflesk 1-7
Group 2: Annascaul 0-17 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-12
Group 3: Na Gaeil 3-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-9
Group 3: Ballydonoghue 1-15 Castlegregory GAA Club 2-3
Group 5: Waterville Frank Caseys 0-0 Dr Crokes 0-0
Group 7: St Senan’s 1-7 Scartaglin 1-6
Group 7: Ballymacelligott 3-10 Brosna 1-6
Group 8: Cordal 3-10 Duagh 0-8
Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League
Division 1 Final
Lixnaw v Ballyduff at Causeway @ 6
Division 2 semi-final replay
St. Brendan’s v Tralee Parnell’s at Caherslee @ 5
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Currow V Kenmare @ 7
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Keel host Cromane at 6.30
Laune Rangers entertain Milltown/Castlemaine at 7
East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Div 1A Play-off at 5
Fossa v Glenflesk-OFF
All Ireland 1 Wall Master Singles Handball
Semi-final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh V Mike Dillon, Galway at 10.30 in Roscommon