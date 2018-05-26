Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League
Div 1
Dingle V Spa Killarney 3:00
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V John Mitchel’s 5:00
An Ghaeltacht V Killarney Legion 5:30
St Mary’s V Dr Crokes 5:30
Templenoe V Rathmore 6:00
Beaufort V Glenbeigh-Glencar 6:00
Div 2
Kilcummin V Currow 6:00
Kenmare V Ardfert 6:00
Ballymacelligott V Glenflesk 7:00
Austin Stacks V Dromid Pearses 7:00
Div 3
Keel V Listry 5:30
Annascaul V St Senan’s 7:00
Finuge V Lispole 7:00
Div 4
Fossa V Gneeveguilla 5:00
Firies V Cordal 5:30
Beale V Castlegregory 5:30
Div 5 Gr A
Valentia V Knocknagoshel 5:30
Div 5 Gr B
Dingle V Ballyduff 5:00
Three semi-finals of the Lee Strand County U14 Hurling Leagues are to be played at 6 o’clock today.
In Division 1 Lixnaw are at home to Kenmare/Kilgarvan.
Division 2 sees Kilmoyley at home to South Kerry while St. Brendan’s host Tralee Parnell’s.