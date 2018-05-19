Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Kerry LGFA Feile skills competition was won by Caoimhe Guerin Crowley of Rathmore.

She goes forward to represent Kerry at the Nationals in Dublin on June 23rd.

2nd Elisha Leane, Killarney Legion

3rd Chloe Cremin, ISG

22 took part in the competition last night.

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U16 Division 3

Laune Rangers 3-14 Dr Crokes 3-8

U14 Division 1

Cromane/ Spa 1-5 Southern Gaels 6-15



Senior Div 4

Cromane V Firies at 6





U14 Div 2

Beaufort V Corca Dhuibhne at 4

County Junior Football League

Group 1: Gneeveguilla 3-13 John Mitchel’s 2-13

Group 2: Templenoe 1-23 Annascaul 2-9

Group 2: Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-15 Kenmare Shamrocks 3-4

Group 2: Kilcummin 7-12 Laune Rangers 2-12

Group 3: Na Gaeil 4-14 Ballydonoghue 1-14

Group 3: Castleisland Desmonds 3-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-7

Group 4:St Patrick’s Blennerville 3-17 Lispole 0-9

Group 4: Listowel Emmets 5-14 Ardfert 4-14

Group 4: An Ghaeltacht 4-19 Dingle 0-4

Group 5: Listry 3-11 St Michael’s-Foilmore 0-7

Group 5:Dr Crokes 4-17 Cromane 1-12

Lee Strand County U12 Hurling League

Round 5

Division 1

St. Brendan’s 6–8 Crotta 3-5

Ballyduff 3–14 Lixnaw 2-7

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-11 Tralee Parnell’s 2-7

Division 2

Ballyheigue defeated Kenmare/Kilgarvan B

Kilmoyley 8–7 Causeway 4-3

Abbeydorney v Rathmore was deferred until Wednesday at 7.

Division 3

Tralee Parnell’s ‘B’ 3-1 Kenmare/Kilgarvan ‘C’ 2-1

St. Brendan’s ‘B’ defeated Crotta ‘B’

Firies 7-9 St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes 1-5

Castleisland Mart Novice Club Football Championship

Semi-Final

Venue: Beale

Asdee V Knocknagoshel @ 7

Tralee Town Board Suits Select Under 14 Football Final

Austin Stacks V Kerins O’Rahillys @ 6 in Cahersalee

Mid Kerry Senior Football League

Keel v Beaufort at 7

Junior Football League Group 1

Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 1), Glenflesk V Spa Killarney 19:30

Lee Strand County Under 14 Hurling League

Round 5

Saturday, 19 May @ 6

Division 1 –

Ballyduff v Lixnaw;

Abbeydorney v Crotta.

Division 2 –

Kilmoyley v South Kerry;

St. Brendan’s v Causeway [1 o’clock]