Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football League
Division 6 Final
Castlegregory 3.16 Ballyduff 1.10
Semi Finals
Division 1
Austin Stacks 2.16 Cordal Scartglin 0.05
Dr. Crokes 1.13 Laune Rangers 3.13
Division 2
Rathmore 1.07 Na Gaeil 2.10
Dingle 2.11 Kenmare 2.12
Division 3A
Churchill 3.09 Listowel Emmets 2.07
Castleisland Desmonds 4.13 An Ghaeltacht 3.08
Division 3B
Glenflesk 5.16 Ardfert 0.08
Fossa 2.10 Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane 1.09
Division 4
Annascaul Lispole 1.18 Beale 4.10
Beaufort 3.16 Spa 1.07
Division 7
Finuge 4.15 Currow 1.12
Dromid Waterville v Ballydonoghue-OFF
The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U14 Division 1
Southern Gaels 5-6 Firies 2-7
U12 Division 4
Ballymac B 3-2 Dingle 4-3
The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
Games at noon
U16 Div 4
Castlegregroy V Churchill
U14 Div 3
Castleisland Desmonds v Rathmore
U12 Div 4
Corca Dhuibhne v Austin Stacks B-OFF
Lee Strand County U12 Hurling
Round 4
Division 1
Crotta 2-7 Ballyduff 2-4
Tralee Parnell’s 7-5 Lixnaw 3-8
St. Brendan’s 5-2 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-1
Division 2
Rathmore 1-7 Causeway 2-2
Ballyheigue 2-6 Kilmoyley 2-3
Abbeydorney 3-13 Kenmare/Kilgarvan B 2-2
Division 3
Firies 5–11 Crotta ‘B’ 0-1
Kenmare/Kilgarvan C 6-2 St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes 3-3
Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League
St. Brendan’s v Kilmoyley at 1
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
[Tom & Kit Browne Memorial Cup]
Semi-Finals
Lixnaw 2.13 Causeway 3.14
St Brendans 1.07 Kilmoyley 1.16
Handball’s One Wall County Senior Championship Final
Dominick Lynch beat Jack O’Shea 15-14, 15-8
B Final-John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh beat Daire Keane, Ballymac 15-12, 15-6
C Final-Danny Riordan, Ballymac beat Brian McAvoy 12-15, 15-10, 11-10
County Senior Football League
Games at 7 unless stated
Div 1
Spa Killarney V Beaufort
Dr Crokes V Templenoe
John Mitchel’s V St Mary’s
Killarney Legion V Kerins O’Rahilly’s
An Ghaeltacht V Glenbeigh-Glencar 7:30
Div 2
Glenflesk V Austin Stacks
Currow V Castleisland Desmonds
Ballymacelligott V Listowel Emmets
Milltown/Castlemaine V Na Gaeil
Ardfert V Kilcummin
Dromid Pearses V Kenmare
Div 3
St Patrick’s Blennerville V Keel
Lispole V Laune Rangers
Ballydonoghue V Annascaul
Waterville Frank Caseys V Brosna
Div 4
Reenard V Fossa
Ballylongford V Gneeveguilla
Div 5 Gr B
Ballyduff V Sneem/Derrynane
Duagh V Moyvane
The Kerry U/14 ladies footballers travel to Portlaoise today for the LGFA Intercounty blitz.
Kerry will take on Westmeath, Waterford Roscommon, and Cork.