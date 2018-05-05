Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results





North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Quarter-Finals
Causeway 2.19 Lady’s Walk 1.05
Lixnaw 1.13 Ballyheigue 0.08
Kilmoyley 0.23 Abbeydorney 2.11

County Junior Football Championship
Group 4
Valentia v Reenard

County Senior Football League
Div 2
Castleisland Desmonds V Ardfert

Div 3
Dr Crokes V St Patrick’s Blennerville

Div 4
Tarbert V Castlegregory

Div 5 Gr A
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Churchill

Div 5 Gr B
Moyvane V Ballyduff

All games at 7

East Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Cordal v Kenmare at 6

Rose Hotel Tralee Ladies County U16 Football League
Beale/ Ballyduff v Churchill at 11.30 in Ballybunion

The semi-finals of the Patrick O’Mahony Memorial Hurling Tournament are on this evening;
6.00 Causeway V St Rynaghs (Offaly)
7.30 Ballyheigue V Staker Wallace (Limerick)

