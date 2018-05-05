Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Quarter-Finals
Causeway 2.19 Lady’s Walk 1.05
Lixnaw 1.13 Ballyheigue 0.08
Kilmoyley 0.23 Abbeydorney 2.11
County Junior Football Championship
Group 4
Valentia v Reenard
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Castleisland Desmonds V Ardfert
Div 3
Dr Crokes V St Patrick’s Blennerville
Div 4
Tarbert V Castlegregory
Div 5 Gr A
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Churchill
Div 5 Gr B
Moyvane V Ballyduff
All games at 7
East Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Cordal v Kenmare at 6
Rose Hotel Tralee Ladies County U16 Football League
Beale/ Ballyduff v Churchill at 11.30 in Ballybunion
The semi-finals of the Patrick O’Mahony Memorial Hurling Tournament are on this evening;
6.00 Causeway V St Rynaghs (Offaly)
7.30 Ballyheigue V Staker Wallace (Limerick)