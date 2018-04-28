Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships
Games at 6.30 unless stated
Intermediate Semi-Final
Venue: Laune Rangers
Glenflesk V St Mary’s
Junior Premier Semi-Final
Venue: Milltown
Churchill V Beaufort
Novice
Moyvane home to Ballylongford
Knocknagoshel host Clounmacon @ 7
County Senior Football League
Div 4
Venue: Gneeveguilla
Gneeveguilla V Reenard 6:30
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship “A” Final
Ballyheigue/Causeway v Abbeydorney in Abbeydorney @ 6.30
The preliminary rounds of the Co. Under 14 Féile na nGael Hurling competitions will take place today at 3 venues – Kenmare, Dromakee and Ballyduff , commencing at 11.00a.m..
Today’s qualifiers go forward to the semi-finals on Saturday next with the Co. Féile na nGael hurling finals to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, 7 May.
The National Féile na nGael competitions will be hosted by Connacht on the weekend of 8 – 10 June.
East Kerry U16 Football League
Templenoe 1-05 Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4-15
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League
Ladys Walk 0.12 Lixnaw 2.08
Ballyheigue received a walkover from Austin Stack’s
Tralee Town Board
Munster Chimney Solutions Minor Football League
O’Rahillys 3–13 Na Gaeil 1–20
John Mitchels 2–09 Ardfert 2–09