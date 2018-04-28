Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships

Games at 6.30 unless stated

Intermediate Semi-Final

Venue: Laune Rangers

Glenflesk V St Mary’s

Junior Premier Semi-Final

Venue: Milltown

Churchill V Beaufort

Novice

Moyvane home to Ballylongford

Knocknagoshel host Clounmacon @ 7



County Senior Football League

Div 4

Venue: Gneeveguilla

Gneeveguilla V Reenard 6:30



Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship “A” Final

Ballyheigue/Causeway v Abbeydorney in Abbeydorney @ 6.30

The preliminary rounds of the Co. Under 14 Féile na nGael Hurling competitions will take place today at 3 venues – Kenmare, Dromakee and Ballyduff , commencing at 11.00a.m..

Today’s qualifiers go forward to the semi-finals on Saturday next with the Co. Féile na nGael hurling finals to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, 7 May.

The National Féile na nGael competitions will be hosted by Connacht on the weekend of 8 – 10 June.

East Kerry U16 Football League

Templenoe 1-05 Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4-15

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League

Ladys Walk 0.12 Lixnaw 2.08

Ballyheigue received a walkover from Austin Stack’s

Tralee Town Board

Munster Chimney Solutions Minor Football League

O’Rahillys 3–13 Na Gaeil 1–20

John Mitchels 2–09 Ardfert 2–09