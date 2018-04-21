Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships
Intermediate Relegation Play-off Semi-Final
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
Ardfert V Gneeveguilla 6:30
Junior Semi-Final
Venue: Ballydonoghue
Ballyduff V Beale 6:30
Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Final Play-off
Venue: Listowel
Ballydonoghue V St Patrick’s Blennerville 6:30
County Senior Football League
Games at 7 unless stated otherwise
Div 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V An Ghaeltacht 5:30
St Mary’s V Killarney Legion
Templenoe V John Mitchel’s
Beaufort V Rathmore
Dingle V Dr Crokes
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Spa Killarney
Div 2
Kilcummin V Dromid Pearses
Div 3
Laune Rangers V St Senan’s
Brosna V Listry
Div 4
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Cordal
Firies V Ballylongford
Fossa V Cromane
Féile Football Semi-Finals
Games at 2.30
“A”, at Connolly Park
Austin Stacks V Glenflesk
Ballymacelligott v Laune Rangers
“B”, at Direen
Fossa v Legion
Firies v Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh
“C”
Listowel Emmets v Currow
Cordal Scartaglen v Templenoe Sneem Derrynane
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football Leagues
Division 1
Legion 3.13 Kilgarvan Tousist 2.12
Laune Rangers 6.13 Cordal Scartaglen 1.04
Dr. Crokes 0.09 Austin Stacks 0.09
Division 2
Dingle 3.28 Milltown Castlemaine 0.12
Kenmare 3.21 Firies 1.08
Na Gael 0.15 Rathmore 2.09
Division 3A
John Mitchels 2.10 Churchill 4.14
An Ghaeltacht 4.17 Castleisland Desmonds 6.11
Kerins O’Rahillys 4.07 Listowel Emmets 4.12
Division 3B
Ballymacelligott gave a walkover to Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane
Fossa 6.07 Glenflesk 4.15
Ardfert 2.12 Gneeveguilla 1.11
Division 4
Beaufort 6.18 Kilcummin 0.07
Annascaul Lispole 5.11 Spa 2.07
St. Pats Blennerville 2.09 Beale 6.10
Division 5
Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh 1.10 Sneem Derrynane Templenoe 3.09
Division 6A
Currow 4.13 St. Senan’s 1.20
Division 6B
Asdee Ballylongford 6.15 Ballyduff 1.06
Castlegregory 8.28 Ballydonoghue 4.06
Lee Strand County U14 Football League
Division 3
Milltown Castlemaine 5.11 Na Gaeil 2.07
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 2
Na Gaeil v Corca Dhuibhne @ 4
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League
Group 1
Kilmoyley 1.14 Crotta 0.07
Group 2
St. Brendan’s 3.15 Austin Stack’s 1.07
Ballyheigue 2.10 Causeway 2.08
Lee Strand Under 12 Hurling League
Division 1
St. Brendan’s 7 – 3 Ballyduff 1 – 5
Crotta 6 – 7 Tralee Parnell’s 2 – 3
Division 2
Ballyheigue 4 – 6 Rathmore 3 – 2
Abbeydorney 6 – 6 Causeway 3 – 3
Kilmoyley 4 – 9 Kenmare/Kilgarvan B 0 – 1
Division 3
Kenmare/Kilgarvan C 3 – 4 St. Brendan’s B 4 – 0
Firies 3 – 4 Tralee Parnell’s B 0 – 1
St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes 8 – 6 Crotta B 2 – 1.