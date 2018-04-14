Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Keane’s Supervalu County Minor Football League

Division 1

Austin Stacks 3.22 Kilgarvan Tousist 1.11

Cordal Scartaglin 1.08 Dr. Crokes 0.11

Laune Rangers 5.12 Legion 1.10

Division 2

Dingle 2.18 Na Gaeil 2.06

Firies 1.09 Rathmore 0.19

Division 3A

Listowel Emmets 0.02 Churchill 6.14

Castleisland Demsonds 6.15 Kerins O’Rahillys 0.10

An Ghaeltacht 2.13 John Mitchels 0.13

Division 3B

Ballymacelligott 1.07 Ardfert 2.11

Fossa 7.09 Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane 1.09

Glenflesk 2.10 Gneeveguilla 1.10

Division 4

Beale 3.18 Kilcummin 0.08

Spa v St. Pats Blennerville (Conceded by St. Pats Blennerville)

Annascaul Lispole 1.12 Beaufort 2.08

Division 5

Keel Listry 5.12 Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh 3.18

Renard St Marys 1.10 Sneem Derrynane Templenoe0.13

Division 6A

St. Michael’s Foilmore 1.14 Dromid Waterville 0.08

Division 6B

Ballyduff 3.12 Finuge 1.11

Lee Strand County U12 Hurling League

Division 1

St. Brendan’s 8-4 Tralee Parnell’s 4-1

Ballyduff 2-12 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-8

Division 2

Kilmoyley 7-5 Rathmore 0-2

Abbeydorney 4-2 Ballyheigue 2-2

Causeway 5-3 Kenmare/Kilgarvan B 3-1

Division 3

Firies 5-14 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1-1

St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes 4-10 St. Brendan’s B 1–0

Tralee Parnell’s 1-0 Crotta 0-0



North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League

Round 2

Group 1

Crotta 2-11 Lixnaw 6-13

Group 2

Austin Stacks 0-5 Causeway 4-16

St Brendans 1-19 Ballyheigue 0-13

Kerry could have two more All-Ireland champions today.

The Fossa Instrumental Group and the Churchill quiz team compete in the national finals of Senior Scor, in Sligo.

The Quiz begins at 11 o’clock, and all other categories at 3.

North Kerry Minor Hurling League

Round 2 @ 6.30

Division 1

Abbeydorney v Causeway/Ballyheigue