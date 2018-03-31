Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League

Division1

Abbeydorney 1-15 Ballyheigue 2-12

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football League

Div 3A

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-7 John Mitchel’s 1-8

Div 4

Beaufort 7-18 St Patrick’s Blennerville 5-13

Div 5

Knock/Brosna/Duagh 4-8 Moyvane/Tarbert 0-11

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12

Division 3

John Mitchels 6-11 Moyvane 7-06

The Todd Nolan Inter County hurling tournament will take place today at Crotta and Abbeydorney.

The Kerry U17s compete against U16 development squads from Limerick, Cork & Waterford.

The semi-finals at noon will see Waterford play Kerry at Crotta while Limerick play Cork at Abbeydorney.

