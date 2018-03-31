Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League
Division1
Abbeydorney 1-15 Ballyheigue 2-12
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football League
Div 3A
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-7 John Mitchel’s 1-8
Div 4
Beaufort 7-18 St Patrick’s Blennerville 5-13
Div 5
Knock/Brosna/Duagh 4-8 Moyvane/Tarbert 0-11
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 3
John Mitchels 6-11 Moyvane 7-06
The Todd Nolan Inter County hurling tournament will take place today at Crotta and Abbeydorney.
The Kerry U17s compete against U16 development squads from Limerick, Cork & Waterford.
The semi-finals at noon will see Waterford play Kerry at Crotta while Limerick play Cork at Abbeydorney.