Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League
Div One
St Brendan’s 1-19 Ballyheigue 2-11
Legion v Crokes was off in County Minor Football League Div One
County Senior Football League
Div 3
Waterville V Listry @ 5:00
Div 5 Group A
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Churchill @ 5:30
County Minor Football League
Div 2
Firies V Na Gaeil @ 4:00
Div 3B
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Ardfert @ 4:00
Div 4
Spa V Beale @ 3:30
Div 6A
St Michael’s-Foilmore V St Senan’s @ 4:00
Dromid/Waterville V Currow @ 4:00-OFF
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 1-Ballymac v Abbeydorney @ 5.30
Castleisland Desmonds 4-07 v Austin Stacks 7-07
Division 2-Kerins O Rahilly’s v Na Gaeil @ 6-00
All Ireland 40×20 Handball
Masters A Doubles semi final: Dominick Lynch and John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh v Vinny Moran and Joe Dowling, Mayo
Junior A Doubles semi final: Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor, Glenbeigh v Denis Creaton and Sean Jennings, Roscommonn
Both games at 1 in Ballaghdreen, Mayo