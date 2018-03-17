Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mid Kerry Football’s U21 Championship Final is to be played today between Glenbeigh Glencar/Cromane and Milltown/Castlemaine, at 1.15 in Beaufort.

In Round 4 of the Senior League it’s Glenbeigh/Glencar versus Laune Rangers in Killorglin at 11.



Cahirsiveen Credit Union sponsored South Kerry Football League Final

Dromid Pearses v Templenoe @ 1.30 in Sneem

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League semi-final

Lispole home to Castlegregory at 12

East Kerry Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security

Legion home to Rathmore at 11.30

County Senior Hurling League Division 1

Crotta O’Neill’s V Ballyheigue 12:00

Abbeydorney 3-12 Ballyduff 2-8