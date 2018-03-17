Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mid Kerry Football’s U21 Championship Final is to be played today between Glenbeigh Glencar/Cromane and Milltown/Castlemaine, at 1.15 in Beaufort.
In Round 4 of the Senior League it’s Glenbeigh/Glencar versus Laune Rangers in Killorglin at 11.
Cahirsiveen Credit Union sponsored South Kerry Football League Final
Dromid Pearses v Templenoe @ 1.30 in Sneem
Lee Strand West Kerry Football League semi-final
Lispole home to Castlegregory at 12
East Kerry Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Legion home to Rathmore at 11.30
County Senior Hurling League Division 1
Crotta O’Neill’s V Ballyheigue 12:00
Abbeydorney 3-12 Ballyduff 2-8