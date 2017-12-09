North Kerry Football
U21 Championship semi-final
Bob Stack Memorial Cup
Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh
@ 2 in Finuge
Brosna/Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford/Asdee/Beale
National League Outings Today For Kerry Clubs
Both Kerry clubs play today in the Men’s National League. Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are away to Titans at 7.00. Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to IT...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Team Kerry 71 St Brendans BC 68 U16 DIV 1 BOYS: St Pauls 45 Tralee Imperials 66 U14 DIV 3...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Football U21 Championship semi-final Bob Stack Memorial Cup Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh @ 2 in Finuge Brosna/Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford/Asdee/Beale
Brexit Breakthrough – December 8th, 2017
Professor Brigid Laffan, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies and director of the Global Governance Programme at the European University Institute,...
Skipper Reunited with Yacht that Drifted Across the Atlantic to Kerry – December 8th,...
Michele Zambelli was rescued from Illumia 12 last June during a trans-Atlantic race by the Canadian Coast Guard 650km off Newfoundland. Michele, who’s a renowned...
Have We Lost our Blas for Political Inspired Balladeering? – December 8th, 2017
Once upon a time, it seemed that any political or current affairs event would inspire ballad or verse. It doesn’t seem to be the...