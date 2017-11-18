Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Hurling

RHYNO Quality Feeds Senior Championship Final

Ballyduff v St.Brendans in Lerrig at 2.30

West Kerry Football

Senior Football Championship semi-finals

In Dingle

Dingle v Lispole at 1

An Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory at 3

South Kerry Football

Walshs Super Valu sponsored Senior Championship

@ 3

Sneem/Derrynane v St Marys

Venue Derrynane

East Kerry Football

Minor “B” Championship Final, sponsored by The Tatler Jack

Gneeveguilla V Firies in Cordal at 2

Extra Time if necessary

Killarney Racecourse today hosts the County Finals of Scor Na Nog.

They’re on at 5 o’clock.