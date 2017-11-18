Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Hurling
RHYNO Quality Feeds Senior Championship Final
Ballyduff v St.Brendans in Lerrig at 2.30
West Kerry Football
Senior Football Championship semi-finals
In Dingle
Dingle v Lispole at 1
An Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory at 3
South Kerry Football
Walshs Super Valu sponsored Senior Championship
@ 3
Sneem/Derrynane v St Marys
Venue Derrynane
East Kerry Football
Minor “B” Championship Final, sponsored by The Tatler Jack
Gneeveguilla V Firies in Cordal at 2
Extra Time if necessary
Killarney Racecourse today hosts the County Finals of Scor Na Nog.
They’re on at 5 o’clock.