Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Hurling

Senior A League Final Replay, extra time if required

St Brendans v Lixnaw in Ballyheigue at 2.30

East Kerry Football

O Donoghue Cup-Semi Final, for the East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel

Rathmore V Gneeveguilla-2.00

Venue: Fitzgerald Staduim

Extra time if necessary

Patrons should note that both the Lewis Road and Daltons Avenue gates will be open for this game

Fr Galvin Cup-Semi Final, for the Intermediate Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel

Firies V Fossa-12.30

Venue: Farranfore

Extra time if necessary

North Kerry Football

Minor Championship

Jotty Holly Memorial Shield

Sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies

Division 1 Semi Final @ 3 in Brosna

Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets

Extra time if necessary

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup Final

Sponsored South Of Ireland Waste Management

@ 3 in Ballylongford

Ballydonoghue B v Moyvane B

Replay in the event of a draw

South Kerry Football

Walshs Super Valu sponsored Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Waterville v Valentia Young Islanders

In Waterville @3

Extra time if necessary

Munster 40×20 Senior Handball Club Championship Final

Glenbeigh (Dominick Lynch, Jack O’Shea, John Joe Quirke, Rory O’ Connor) lost to Mallow 70-61.