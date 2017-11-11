Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Hurling
Senior A League Final Replay, extra time if required
St Brendans v Lixnaw in Ballyheigue at 2.30
East Kerry Football
O Donoghue Cup-Semi Final, for the East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla-2.00
Venue: Fitzgerald Staduim
Extra time if necessary
Patrons should note that both the Lewis Road and Daltons Avenue gates will be open for this game
Fr Galvin Cup-Semi Final, for the Intermediate Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel
Firies V Fossa-12.30
Venue: Farranfore
Extra time if necessary
North Kerry Football
Minor Championship
Jotty Holly Memorial Shield
Sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies
Division 1 Semi Final @ 3 in Brosna
Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets
Extra time if necessary
Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup Final
Sponsored South Of Ireland Waste Management
@ 3 in Ballylongford
Ballydonoghue B v Moyvane B
Replay in the event of a draw
South Kerry Football
Walshs Super Valu sponsored Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Waterville v Valentia Young Islanders
In Waterville @3
Extra time if necessary
Munster 40×20 Senior Handball Club Championship Final
Glenbeigh (Dominick Lynch, Jack O’Shea, John Joe Quirke, Rory O’ Connor) lost to Mallow 70-61.