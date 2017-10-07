Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Football League

Group 8 Final

Venue: Finuge

Tarbert V Ardfert 5:15



Cahill Cup

Semi-Final

Venue: Fossa

Renard V Ballymacelligott 5:15



County Minor Hurling League

Div 1B

Kilmoyley V Ballyheigue 5:00

East Kerry Football

Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship

Quarter Final

First team named is at home

Cordal V Currow/Gneeveguilla at 5



All Ireland 60×30 Junior B Handball

Doubles Final

Dara Keane and Cian Counihan, Ballymac will play Chris Doyle and Jerome Willoughby, Wicklow at 2 in Cashel, Tipperary

