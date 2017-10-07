Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Football League
Group 8 Final
Venue: Finuge
Tarbert V Ardfert 5:15
Cahill Cup
Semi-Final
Venue: Fossa
Renard V Ballymacelligott 5:15
County Minor Hurling League
Div 1B
Kilmoyley V Ballyheigue 5:00
East Kerry Football
Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship
Quarter Final
First team named is at home
Cordal V Currow/Gneeveguilla at 5
All Ireland 60×30 Junior B Handball
Doubles Final
Dara Keane and Cian Counihan, Ballymac will play Chris Doyle and Jerome Willoughby, Wicklow at 2 in Cashel, Tipperary