Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship Quarter Final
Finuge St. Senan’s v Na Déise (Waterford)
At Mallow GAA Complex, 1 o’clock
Barrett Cup
All games at 5
Venue: Lewis Road-Semi-Final; Kenmare V Ardfert
Venue: Clounmacon-Semi-Final; Clounmacon V St Michael’s-Foilmore
Venue: Ardfert-Quarter-Final; Ardfert V Listry
Cahill Cup
Quarter-Final
Ballymacelligott V Beale 5:00
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Round 1
Extra time playable
Laune Rangers v Cromane at noon
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
All games at 5
Dromid/Waterville v St Mls/Foilmore in Renard
St Finians v St. Mary’s/Renard in Waterville
East Kerry Football
Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel
Round 1
First named team has home venue
Currow V Gneeveguilla – at 4
Spa V Glenflesk – at 5