Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship Quarter Final

Finuge St. Senan’s v Na Déise (Waterford)

At Mallow GAA Complex, 1 o’clock

Barrett Cup

All games at 5

Venue: Lewis Road-Semi-Final; Kenmare V Ardfert

Venue: Clounmacon-Semi-Final; Clounmacon V St Michael’s-Foilmore

Venue: Ardfert-Quarter-Final; Ardfert V Listry

Cahill Cup

Quarter-Final

Ballymacelligott V Beale 5:00

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship

Round 1

Extra time playable

Laune Rangers v Cromane at noon

South Kerry Minor Football Championship

All games at 5

Dromid/Waterville v St Mls/Foilmore in Renard

St Finians v St. Mary’s/Renard in Waterville

East Kerry Football

Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel

Round 1

First named team has home venue

Currow V Gneeveguilla – at 4

Spa V Glenflesk – at 5