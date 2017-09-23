Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Ladies Under 12 Town Football League Finals
Shield; Kerins O’Rahillys 1-11 Na Gaeil 0-7
Cup; Austin Stacks 2-4 Ballymac 2-12
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Signs Under 14 Division 2
Finuge/St Senans 2-13 Castleisland Desmonds 3-2
Plate-Final
Listowel Emmets 0-3 Corca Dhuibhne 2-10
East Region U14 Football Championship, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Rathmore 3-11 Cordal-Scartaglin 3-9
U12 A Camogie League Final
Causeway V Cillard, 12.30 in Ballyheigue
Lee Strand County U16 Football Championship
Cup Semi Finals
West Kerry v Tralee District in Listry at 1
East Kerry v Eoghan Ruadh in Fitzgerald Stadium at 1
Plate Semi Finals
Kenmare District v Shannon Rangers in Firies Time: TBC
Mid Kerry v St. Brendans in Ballymac at 2
Barrett Cup
Quarter-Final
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Castlegregory 5:00
McElligott Cup
Semi-Final
Beaufort V Ballydonoghue 5:00
South Kerry Junior Football Cup
Semi-Finals @ 5
Valentia v Renard
Skellig Rangers v Waterville
North Kerry Football
Intermediate Kieran Corridan Memorial Cup, sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Management Fergal O Connor
Games @ 5.30
In Moyvane: Tarbert B v Listowel Emmets B
In Duagh: Castleisland Desmonds B v Clounmacon
In Ballylongford: St Senans B v Moiyvane B