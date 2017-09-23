Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Ladies Under 12 Town Football League Finals

Shield; Kerins O’Rahillys 1-11 Na Gaeil 0-7

Cup; Austin Stacks 2-4 Ballymac 2-12

North Kerry Ladies Football

D-Signs Under 14 Division 2

Finuge/St Senans 2-13 Castleisland Desmonds 3-2

Plate-Final

Listowel Emmets 0-3 Corca Dhuibhne 2-10

East Region U14 Football Championship, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Rathmore 3-11 Cordal-Scartaglin 3-9

U12 A Camogie League Final

Causeway V Cillard, 12.30 in Ballyheigue

Lee Strand County U16 Football Championship

Cup Semi Finals

West Kerry v Tralee District in Listry at 1

East Kerry v Eoghan Ruadh in Fitzgerald Stadium at 1

Plate Semi Finals

Kenmare District v Shannon Rangers in Firies Time: TBC

Mid Kerry v St. Brendans in Ballymac at 2

Barrett Cup

Quarter-Final

St Michael’s-Foilmore V Castlegregory 5:00

McElligott Cup

Semi-Final

Beaufort V Ballydonoghue 5:00

South Kerry Junior Football Cup

Semi-Finals @ 5

Valentia v Renard

Skellig Rangers v Waterville

North Kerry Football

Intermediate Kieran Corridan Memorial Cup, sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Management Fergal O Connor

Games @ 5.30

In Moyvane: Tarbert B v Listowel Emmets B

In Duagh: Castleisland Desmonds B v Clounmacon

In Ballylongford: St Senans B v Moiyvane B