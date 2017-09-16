Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Cahill Cup
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-3 Skelligs Rangers 4-14
McElligott Cup
Semi-Final
Spa Killarney 2-9 John Mitchel’s 2-12
The Molyneaux Cup Final takes place at 5 today.
Dr Crokes & Rathmore meet in Rathmore.
Listry and Lispole today contest the semi-final of the Junior Club Football Championship.
The tie goes ahead in Strand Road at 5 o’clock.
Barrett Cup
Quarter-Final
Castleisland Desmonds V Kenmare 5:00
Cahill Cup
Quarter-Final
Renard V Churchill 3:30
Novice Club Football Championship
Venue: Killeen
Semi-Final
Moyvane V Sneem/Derrynane 5:00
South Kerry Junior Football Cup
At 5 o’clock
St Mary’s v St.Mls/Foilmore
Tralee Town Board Lee Strand Senior Football Championship
Semi-Final
Ballymacelligott V John Mitchels at 5.30
Keane’s SuperValu Minor Hurling Championship
Ballyheigue V St Brendan’s 4:00