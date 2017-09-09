Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Currow 5-8 Gneeveguilla 1-8
North Kerry Ladies Football League
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2
Finuge/St Senans 5-8 Listowel Emmets 3-3
RHYNO QUALITY FEEDS North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship Final
Ballyduff v Ballyheigue in Causeway @ 6
Barrett Cup
St Patrick’s Blennerville V Clounmacon 6:15
Cahill Cup
Currow V Tarbert 6:15
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition
Division 1 Final at 4 in Austin Stack Park
Laune Rangers v Kerins O’Rahillys
Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Semi-Final
Milltown/Castlemaine host Glenbeigh/Glencar at 6.30
North Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 1 Final
6.30 @ Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel
Ballydonoghue v Castleisland Desmonds
Tralee Town Board Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand
Semi-Final
At 6.30 in Austin Stack Park
Kerins O’Rahillys v Austin Stacks