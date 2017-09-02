Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Cahill Cup
Currow 4-17 Dromid Pearses 0-7
Senior Football League Div 3
Gneeveguilla 4-11 Fossa 0-8
Tatler Jack East Region Minor Football League
Division 2 Semi Final
Glenflesk 2-15 Gneeveguilla 1-13
Glenflesk meet Beaufort in the Final
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition
Div 1 Semi-Final
Dingle 1-11 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-14
Division 2 backgame
An Ghaeltacht 6-08 Ballymacelligott 0-11
Central Region U12 Competition
Dingle 5-16 defeated Cromane 1-15
North Kerry Football
U14 Div 1 Championship, in association with McElligott Oils Asdee
Finuge 2-12 Emmets 2-7
Div 2
Beale 3-16 Tarbert 2-6
Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 12 Division 1
Austin Stacks 3-5 Kerins O Rahilly’s 1-7
North Kerry Ladies Football League
D-Sign’s Under 14
Division 2; Castleisland Desmonds 5-8 Listowel Emmets 3-4
Division 4; Dingle 1-4 Moyvane 4-9
Trophyworld Under 16
Division 3; Duagh 1-1 Listowel Emmets 5-5
The Randles Brothers Ladies County Junior A Football Final takes place this evening.
Finuge /St Senans go up against Kilcummin in John Mitchels sports complex at 7.15.
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2
Corca Dhuibhne v Castleisland Desmonds @ 6