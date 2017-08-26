Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Barrett Cup
St Michael’s-Foilmore 2-12 Laune Rangers 0-12
Cahill Cup
Ballymacelligott 4-17 Lispole 0-8
Kerins O’Rahilly’s W/O Fossa –
Renard 1-17 Cromane 2-5
McElligott Cup
Spa Killarney 5-17 Moyvane 1-7
John Mitchel’s 2-17 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-4
Molyneaux Cup
Semi Final
Dr Crokes 0-14 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-7
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition
Division 3
Castleisland Desmond’s 3-14(23) lost by a single point to Dingle 5-09(24)
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition
Div 1
Laune Rangers 5-21 defeated Na Gaeil 3-13
North Kerry Ladies Football, sponsored by Lee Strand
Under 16 Division 1
Na Gaeil 5-5 Kerins O Rahilly’s 3-0