Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Beaufort are promoted to Division 1 of the County Senior Football League after their 4-12 to 9 points win over St Pat’s. Also in Div 2 Kilcummin beat Glenflesk 3-15 to 1-10.

Dromid are up to Division 2 after Laune Rangers lost to St Senan’s by 11 points to 1-7.

Div 1

Dr Crokes 2-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-12

County Junior Football League

Grp 2 Final

John Mitchel’s 2-9 Moyvane 1-6

Grp 5 Semi Final

Skelligs Rangers 5-12 Dr Crokes 1-15

Grp 6 Final

Clounmacon 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 1-5



Barrett Cup

Castlegregory 4-13 Na Gaeil 4-7

Dingle Bay Hotel West Kerry Junior Football Championship Final

Dingle 2-15 Lispole 1-7



Lee Strand County U12 Hurling League

Phase 2

Div 1

Rathmore 4.2 St Brendans 5.1

Div 2

Lixnaw 8.12 Abbeydorney 3.3

County Senior Football League

Div 2

Ardfert V Kenmare 6:00

Div 5

Cordal V Cromane 7:00

South Kerry U16 Football Championship Final

Renard v St Michaels/Filemore

Time: 7

Venue: Renard