Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Beaufort are promoted to Division 1 of the County Senior Football League after their 4-12 to 9 points win over St Pat’s. Also in Div 2 Kilcummin beat Glenflesk 3-15 to 1-10.
Dromid are up to Division 2 after Laune Rangers lost to St Senan’s by 11 points to 1-7.
Div 1
Dr Crokes 2-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-12
County Junior Football League
Grp 2 Final
John Mitchel’s 2-9 Moyvane 1-6
Grp 5 Semi Final
Skelligs Rangers 5-12 Dr Crokes 1-15
Grp 6 Final
Clounmacon 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 1-5
Barrett Cup
Castlegregory 4-13 Na Gaeil 4-7
Dingle Bay Hotel West Kerry Junior Football Championship Final
Dingle 2-15 Lispole 1-7
Lee Strand County U12 Hurling League
Phase 2
Div 1
Rathmore 4.2 St Brendans 5.1
Div 2
Lixnaw 8.12 Abbeydorney 3.3
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Ardfert V Kenmare 6:00
Div 5
Cordal V Cromane 7:00
South Kerry U16 Football Championship Final
Renard v St Michaels/Filemore
Time: 7
Venue: Renard