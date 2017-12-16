Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Juveniles
U14 DIV 2 BOYS: St Annes 37 St Josephs 47; St Pauls 71 Rathmore 37
U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials A 25 St Josephs 40
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: Tralee Imperials 10 TK Bobcats 23
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Gneeveguilla v St Annes at 4:45
Lee Strand Juveniles
U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry v St Pauls at 7:00
U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla v Glenbeigh Falcons at 6:00
U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Marys v Cahersiveen at 6:00
U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: TK Vixens v St Marys at 6:00
U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: Gneeveguilla v Glenbeigh Falcons at 7:00