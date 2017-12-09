Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Juveniles
U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Team Kerry 71 St Brendans BC 68
U16 DIV 1 BOYS: St Pauls 45 Tralee Imperials 66
U14 DIV 3 BOYS: St Annes 17 St Colmans 25
U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Rathmore 20 KCYMS 0
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Gneeveguilla v St Marys at 7:30
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Kenmare Kestrels v St Brendans BC at 5:00
Lee Strand Juveniles
U18 DIV 1 BOYS: St Marys v Tralee Imperials at 11:00
U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Vixens v St Josephs at 6:00
U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC v Kenmare Kestrels at 12:00
U16 DIV 3 BOYS: Glenbeigh Falcons v TK Vixens at 3:00; Kenmare Kestrels v Gneeveguilla at 6:30
U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Annes v St Colmans at 3:00
U14 DIV 1 BOYS: Cahersiveen v TK Killarney Cougars at 6:00
U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC v Kenmare Kestrels at 11:00
U14 DIV 3 BOYS: St Marys v Kenmare Kestrels at 10:00; Cahersiveen v St Pauls at 4:15
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: TK Bobcats v St Marys B at 4:00
ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons v St Colmans at 5:00