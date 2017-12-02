Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Marys 66 KCYMS 72

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC 43 Cahersiveen 55

Lee Strand Juveniles

U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: St Colmans Sparks 20 St Pauls 43

U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: Tralee Imperials 18 St Josephs 17

ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats 13 St Pauls A 18



U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Cahersiveen v Glenbeigh Falcons at 3:45

U16 DIV 3 BOYS: Cahersiveen v Rathmore at 12:00

U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons at 3:00

U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: Cahersiveen v St Annes at 1:30

U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Tralee Tigers BC v Kenmare Kestrels at 11:00

U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Marys v TK Killarney Cougars at 12:00

U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: St Marys A v TK Killarney Cougars at 5:00

U12 DIV 3 GIRLS: Cahersiveen v St Colmans at 5:00

Mercy Mounthawk today play their All-Ireland Schoolboys U16 Cup ¼ Final.

They’re away to St.Malachy’s of Belfast at 10 o’clock.