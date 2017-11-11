Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Juveniles
U18 Div 1 Boys: St Brendans BC 70 Tralee Imperials 38
U16 BOYS DIV 1: Rathmore Ravens 61 St Pauls 51
U14 DIV 2 BOYS: St Annes 37 Gneeveguilla 41
U14 DIV 3 BOYS: St Pauls 30 TK Killarney Cougars 11
U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials A 29 TK Bobcats 48
U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: St Colmans Sparks 19 St Annes 37
ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: Rathmore 20 St Pauls A 9
U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC v St Josephs at 11:00
U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Cahersiveen v Ballybunion Wildcats at 2:15; Kenmare Kestrels v Glenbeigh Falcons at 3:15
U16 DIV 3 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels v TK Vixens at 2:00
U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Bobcats v St Annes at 2:15
U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : KCYMS v Ballybunion Wildcats at 2:00
U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: St Pauls v Kenmare Kestrels at 10:00
U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Marys v St Bridgets at 2:00
U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: Cahersiveen v Gneeveguilla at 1:00
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Marys B v Tralee Imperials at 4:00
U12 DIV 3 GIRLS: Cahersiveen v TK Killarney Cougars at 12:00
ACADEMY DIV 1 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons v Tralee Imperials A at 5:00