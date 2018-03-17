Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Masters Mens League
Killarney 3 Castleisland 5
Second For Kerry Athlete In USA
Kerry’s Pat Murphy was second in the 1500 metres at the US National Masters Indoor Championships. Today he goes in the 3000 metres.
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla 66 KCYMS 93 SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Glenbeigh Falcons 40 KCYMS 61 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 49 TK Killarney...
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018
Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O'Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of...