Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results,

Results from the CPC.IE Mixed Doubles championships for Div 1,3 and 5 held in the Killarney Sports and leisure Centre last evening, Div 1, Tom Burke and Miriam Rohan (Castleisland) beat Moyvane’s James and Niamh Flaherty. 21/14, 21/15.

Div 3 was an all Moyvane final with Mag O’Donnell and John Mulvihill defeating their club Mates Carmel Hudson and Kevin Kenneally 21/6, 21/17.

Div 5 Final. Ballyheigue’s Laura O’Sullivan & Frankie Flaherty beat Karen Lawlor (Listowel) & Niall O’Hanlon ( Causeway) 21/16, 18/21, 21/ 18.