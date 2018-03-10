Saturday GAA Results/Fixtures

The Corn Ui Mhuiri Final take place today.

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney hosts the all Kerry decider at 1 o’clock as Pobail Scoil Corca Dhuibhne take on Tralee CBS.

St Brendan’s Killarney take on St Pat’s Cavan at 1.15 today in Ferbane, Co Offaly in the Paul McGirr Cup Semi Final.

The Credit Union County Senior Football League begins this evening.

Dingle welcome Killarney Legion at 4.30

LADIES GAA

IT Tralee are up against St Mary’s University Belfast at 7pm this evening in Abbottstown Gaa Pitch in the Gourmet Food Parlour Moynihan Cup Final.