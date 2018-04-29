Saturday Evening Local GAA Results

Saturday Late Results

Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-finals

Glenflesk are through to the Intermediate Club Championship Final after a six points win over St Mary’s last night.

They won on a scoreline of 1-18 to 1-12 in Killorglin.

Glenflesk will play the winners of today’s second semi-final between Kilcummin and Templenoe.

Legion’s pitch is the venue for that game which has a throw-in time of 2.30 this afternoon.

Junior Premier Club Football Championship Semi-finals

Beaufort scored a one-point win over Churchill in Milltown to secure a place in the Junior Premier Football Championship Final.

They came through on a scoreline of 16 points to 2-9.

Beaufort will play the winners of today’s other semi-final between Fossa and Na Gaeil at 2.30pm in Cordal.

Round 1 of the Castleisland Mart Novice Club Football Championship

Knocknagoshel 2-17 Clounmacon 2-08 – report from Jack Hennessy

This was by no means a straight forward victory for Knocknagoshel as the visitors Clounmacon pushed them all the way in this quarter final of the Novice Championship. Knocknagoshel opened the scoring after a well worked move saw Niall Barrett rattle the net in the third minute. This was quickly followed by a John Walsh point from play and two further points from Niall Barrett and Michael Walsh getting the home side off to a perfect start. Clounmacon started to settle in to the game thereafter and soon had their first point from the boot of Paul O’Connor quickly followed by a well taken goal from Bryan Greaney. John Walsh pointed for the home team before Clounmacon kicked three points from play in their best spell in the game. Niall Barrett and John Walsh pointed for Knocknagoshel before veteran Chris Lyons struck over a well taken point to leave Clounmacon trailing by a single point at the half time whistle. A Liam O’Sullivan point from play had Clounmacon back on level terms early in the second half. Knocknagoshel substitute Killian O’Connor scored a lovely point from play which lifted his side and further points from Michael Walsh and two from David O’Donoghue had the home team back in command of the game. Chris Lyons showed his accuracy from frees when converting for Clounmacon while Niall Barrett was on target for Knocknagoshel. John Walsh and Paul O’Connor swapped scores before substitute John O’Keeffe made an impact for the home team with two points from play. A defensive lapse by Knocknagoshel resulted in a foul in the small square and Chris Lyons stepped up and duly converted the resultant penalty. Any hopes of a comeback were quickly vanquished however when a quick move saw the ball transferred from John Walsh to Niall Barrett who rattled the net for the second time in the game. The same player pointed a free and scored a point from play to leave the final score at 2-17 to 2-8 in favour of Knocknagoshel.

Ballylongford 2-13 Moyvane 1-08 – report from Jack Hennessy

Ballylongford made the short trip to moyvane a successful one when they overcame the homeside with eight points to spare played in perfect conditions. Moyvane got off to the dream start when Ciaran Ahern outfielded his opponent and goaled from close range in the second minute. Ballylongford though rocked by the early goal concession began to find their range and by the end of the first quarter were within a point of their opponents and they went ahead four minutes later when Eoin O’Connor finished to the net after a good passing move. This left a half time score Ballylongford 1-6 Moyvane 1-4.

Eoin O’Connor and Eamon Flaherty swapped points in the opening minutes of the second half however two minutes later Jason Deegan put Bally in a good position when he finished to the net after a goalmouth scramble.

Timmy Noonan got one back for Moyvane but Ballylongford kept the scoreboard ticking over with further points from Joe McCarthy Kieran O’Connor,Michael Lynch.Moyvane battled on looking for a goal and Shane Stack was unlucky to see his shot fly past the post. Aidan Keane and Tadhg McEllistrim swapped points to finish out the scoring in the closing minutes of the half.

Round 3 of the Senior Football League Division 4

Gneeveguilla 1-14 Reenard 1-09