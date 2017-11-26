Saturday Badminton Results

Results from the juvenile Nov H/Cap in the Killarney Sports and leisure Centre.
U11. Jack Lyne (Annuscaul) & Diarmud Quirke ( Miltown) beat Safwan Rahman (Killarney)and Keegan moloney (Moyvane)15/9 15/12.
U11 Girls. Stephanie Reid Annuscaul and Isobel stack (moyvane) beatGrace McGovern (Castleisland) and Darina Burke Miltown 15/3 15/7.
U13 boys Tomas o Sullivan listowel and Odhran O’Neill Miltown beat Sahir Rahman killarney and Patrick O’Connor moyvane 21/18 21/16.
U13 girls Ava McKay listowel and Granine Leahy (Abbeydorney) beat Jessica o loughlin (Castleisland) and Maura Burke Miltown 21/9 21/9.
15 boys Cathal O’Donovan( Annuscaul) and Cathal Sweeney (moyvane) beat Seamus Bradley (Castleisland) and Matthew Daly iveragh 21/17 18/21 21/15.
U15 girls. Deino Vesko listowel and Ailbhe Gamall killarney beat Edel O’Brien Killarney And Madison Carter( listowel) 18/21 21/19 21/12.
U17 girls was played on a round robin Basis and the winners were Aoife bowler moyvane and Amanda Flynn Miltown.