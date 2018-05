LGFA U14 Blitz

Kerry 3-3 Westmeath 2-3

Kerry 1-3 Waterford 0-5

End of the road for Kerry as they go down to Cork on a 3-2 to 1-1 scoreline. If Kerry had won they would have qualified for the final

THE ROSE HOTEL U14 COUNTY LEAGUE

Div 3 Rathmore 5-15 Castleisland Desmonds 0-1

THE ROSE HOTEL U16 COUNTY LEAGUE

Div 4 Castlegregroy 5-13 Churchill 2-1

Lee Strand Under 14 Co. hurling league Division 2:

Kilmoyley 3 – 4 St. Brendan’s 1 – 6