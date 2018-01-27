Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results

Mid Kerry Football
U21 Championship
Semi-Final
Beaufort 1-5 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 0-12
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Beaten In President’s Cup Final
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin have lost the President’s Cup Final. They went down 69-64 to Ballincollig. Padraig Harnett describes the closing stages
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Juvenile Badminton Championships Review
166 players took part in the Doubles Championships today in Killarney: U11 Girls Aoife Newstead and Stephanie Reid Annascaul defeated Grace McGovern Castleisland and Saoirse...
An Ghaeltacht Abú – January 26th, 2018
C.L.G. an Ghaeltacht take on Moy Tír na nÓg in the Intermediate All-Ireland Club Semi-Final in Semple Stadium at 2pm this Saturday, after last...
Call from the Dáil – January 26th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on the latest opinion poll on the abortion question, the lifting of the ban on the...
Sexual abuse & lost innocence: ‘Mary’ tells her story – January 26th, 2018
A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos...