Saturday Afternoon Local Basketball Results

LEESTRAND U16 BOYS DIV 1: St Pauls 53 St Bridgets 44
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 25 Ballybunion Wildcats 54
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS: Rathmore 50 Kenmare Kestrels 54
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 57 St Annes 41
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS: St Marys 37 St Brendans 24
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 BOYS: Rathmore 54 St Marys 40
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS: Rathmore 20 Tralee Imperials 0
LEESTRAND ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: KCYMS 23 St Pauls B 4
LEESTRAND ACADEMY DIV 1 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials A 23 Kenmare Kestrels 10