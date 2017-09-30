Saturday Afternoon GAA Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Ladies Munster Junior Club Championship Quarter Final
Finuge/St.Senans 4-12 Na Déise 1-12

East Kerry Football
Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel
Round 1
Currow 0-11 Gneeveguilla 0-12

Áine Ní Shuilleabhain reports

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Round 1
Laune Rangers 1-15 Cromane 1-4
Rangers to play Beaufort in semi-final

South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Games OFF
Dromid/Waterville v St Mls/Foilmore
St Finians v St. Mary’s/Renard

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR